Truist Financial Cuts DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Price Target to $50.00

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DKNG has been the subject of several other research reports. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of DraftKings from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of DraftKings from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and set a $48.00 target price (down previously from $50.00) on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of DraftKings from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of DraftKings from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DraftKings presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $49.25.

Get DraftKings alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DKNG

DraftKings Price Performance

Shares of DKNG stock opened at $30.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $26.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.54 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.87. DraftKings has a one year low of $25.41 and a one year high of $49.57.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.13. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 49.31%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DraftKings will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Paul Liberman sold 668,890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.83, for a total value of $25,972,998.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 205,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,997,504.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Paul Liberman sold 668,890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.83, for a total transaction of $25,972,998.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 205,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,997,504.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jocelyn Moore sold 1,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total transaction of $52,084.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,758.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,183,546 shares of company stock valued at $46,745,617 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DraftKings

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in DraftKings during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in DraftKings during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in DraftKings during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in DraftKings during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in DraftKings by 140.2% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.