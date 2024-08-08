Truist Financial Raises Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) Price Target to $150.00

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Truist Financial from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $123.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $111.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $116.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Targa Resources currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $138.62.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Targa Resources

Targa Resources Trading Up 1.2 %

TRGP opened at $133.26 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.55 billion, a PE ratio of 27.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $128.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Targa Resources has a 12-month low of $77.97 and a 12-month high of $139.35.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. Targa Resources had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 23.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Targa Resources will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Targa Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Targa Resources

In other news, insider D. Scott Pryor sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total value of $2,262,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,396,766.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 1,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.02, for a total value of $160,140.26. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 52,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,898,969.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider D. Scott Pryor sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total value of $2,262,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,396,766.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,213 shares of company stock valued at $5,265,909. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Targa Resources

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRGP. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 1.0% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,911 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Targa Resources by 17.2% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 633 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC now owns 3,043 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 17,695 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, &PARTNERS increased its stake in Targa Resources by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 10,107 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.