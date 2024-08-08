TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.740-0.970 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.380. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.2 billion-$2.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.3 billion.
TTEC Price Performance
TTEC stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.18. The company had a trading volume of 506,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,997. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.16. TTEC has a 52 week low of $5.01 and a 52 week high of $30.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61.
TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $576.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.37 million. TTEC had a positive return on equity of 9.61% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. Research analysts expect that TTEC will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TTEC
About TTEC
TTEC Holdings, Inc operates as a customer experience (CX) company that designs, builds, and operates technology-enabled customer experiences across digital and live interaction channels. It operates through two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides CX technologies for contact center as a service, customer relationship management, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics; creates and implements strategic CX transformation roadmaps; sells, operates, and provides managed services for cloud platforms and premise based CX technologies; creates proprietary IP to support industry specific and custom client needs; and offers CX consulting services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than TTEC
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Owens-Corning Stock: Good Value or Recession Red Flag?
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Datadog Exceeds Q2 Expectations, Solidifies Market Leadership
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Cybersecurity Stock Surges, Promising Double-Digit Gains
Receive News & Ratings for TTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.