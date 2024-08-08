TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.740-0.970 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.380. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.2 billion-$2.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.3 billion.

TTEC stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.18. The company had a trading volume of 506,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,997. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.16. TTEC has a 52 week low of $5.01 and a 52 week high of $30.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $576.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.37 million. TTEC had a positive return on equity of 9.61% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. Research analysts expect that TTEC will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

TTEC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of TTEC from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of TTEC from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.60.

TTEC Holdings, Inc operates as a customer experience (CX) company that designs, builds, and operates technology-enabled customer experiences across digital and live interaction channels. It operates through two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides CX technologies for contact center as a service, customer relationship management, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics; creates and implements strategic CX transformation roadmaps; sells, operates, and provides managed services for cloud platforms and premise based CX technologies; creates proprietary IP to support industry specific and custom client needs; and offers CX consulting services.

