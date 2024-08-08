Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Price Target Cut to $65.00

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Barclays from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Twilio in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Twilio from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Twilio from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Twilio from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $70.05.

Twilio stock opened at $59.01 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.59. The company has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.87, a P/E/G ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.35. Twilio has a twelve month low of $49.86 and a twelve month high of $78.16. The company has a quick ratio of 6.55, a current ratio of 6.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Twilio had a negative net margin of 14.02% and a negative return on equity of 0.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Twilio will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 10,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.26, for a total value of $611,940.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 289,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,270,785.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Twilio news, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 10,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.26, for a total value of $611,940.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 289,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,270,785.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.69, for a total value of $58,975.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 228,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,096,535.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 66,967 shares of company stock valued at $3,796,221. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TWLO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,950,364 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,097,665,000 after acquiring an additional 140,791 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,856 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twilio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $478,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 68.2% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,954 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Twilio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,689,000. Institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

