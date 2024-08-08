Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.90.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Two Harbors Investment from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. UBS Group upgraded Two Harbors Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $13.50 to $14.50 in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Friday, June 7th.

Shares of Two Harbors Investment stock opened at $13.23 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.90. Two Harbors Investment has a 12 month low of $9.83 and a 12 month high of $14.59.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $115.95 million for the quarter. Two Harbors Investment had a return on equity of 3.64% and a net margin of 27.71%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Two Harbors Investment will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.61%. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.12%.

In other news, CFO Mary Kathryn Riskey sold 3,870 shares of Two Harbors Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total value of $49,071.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,011,039.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Mary Kathryn Riskey sold 3,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total value of $49,071.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,011,039.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen G. Kasnet sold 12,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total value of $166,525.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 97,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,348.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,335 shares of company stock worth $376,316. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TWO. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 67.5% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 238.4% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 5,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 3,691 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 2,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Two Harbors Investment during the second quarter valued at $144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. invests in, finances, and manages mortgage servicing rights (MSRs), agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and other financial assets through RoundPoint in the United States. The company target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, hybrid mortgage loans, or derivatives; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

