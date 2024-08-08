Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.09, Zacks reports.

Tyra Biosciences Trading Up 4.3 %

Tyra Biosciences stock traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.34. 348,897 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 146,375. Tyra Biosciences has a one year low of $10.38 and a one year high of $23.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.77. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -12.11 and a beta of 1.02.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TYRA. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Tyra Biosciences from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tyra Biosciences news, COO Daniel Bensen sold 3,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $70,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 427,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,559,620. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 15.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Tyra Biosciences

Tyra Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops precision medicines for fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) biology in the United States. The company offers SNÅP, a precision medicine platform that enables drug design through iterative molecular snapshots to predict genetic alterations for developing therapies targeting oncology and genetically defined conditions.

