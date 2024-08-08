Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Posted by on Aug 8th, 2024

Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRAGet Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.09, Zacks reports.

Tyra Biosciences Trading Up 4.3 %

Tyra Biosciences stock traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.34. 348,897 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 146,375. Tyra Biosciences has a one year low of $10.38 and a one year high of $23.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.77. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -12.11 and a beta of 1.02.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TYRA. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Tyra Biosciences from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TYRA

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tyra Biosciences news, COO Daniel Bensen sold 3,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $70,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 427,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,559,620. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 15.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Tyra Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Tyra Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops precision medicines for fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) biology in the United States. The company offers SNÅP, a precision medicine platform that enables drug design through iterative molecular snapshots to predict genetic alterations for developing therapies targeting oncology and genetically defined conditions.

Read More

Earnings History for Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA)

Receive News & Ratings for Tyra Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyra Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.