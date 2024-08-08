Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Earns Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $90.00 price objective on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on UBER. Melius Research started coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a hold rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Uber Technologies from $103.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $87.47.

Shares of NYSE:UBER traded up $3.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.01. 20,389,240 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,310,646. The firm has a market cap of $144.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.31, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Uber Technologies has a 52-week low of $40.09 and a 52-week high of $82.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.94.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.16. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 5.02%. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total transaction of $32,965,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,656,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,245,746.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Tony West sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.67, for a total transaction of $1,978,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,851,103.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total value of $32,965,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,656,996 shares in the company, valued at $109,245,746.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,135,984 shares of company stock valued at $78,213,297. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UBER. PFG Investments LLC raised its position in Uber Technologies by 374.6% during the first quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 63,450 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $4,885,000 after buying an additional 50,080 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 995,783 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $61,310,000 after purchasing an additional 24,059 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 51,341 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,161,000 after purchasing an additional 11,269 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $7,659,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 70.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 15,568 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 6,426 shares in the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

