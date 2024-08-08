Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Price Target Increased to $82.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) had its target price raised by DA Davidson from $81.00 to $82.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Roth Mkm reissued a buy rating and issued a $89.00 price target (down previously from $91.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Melius Research assumed coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a hold rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $87.47.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Uber Technologies stock traded up $3.47 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.01. The stock had a trading volume of 20,389,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,310,646. The firm has a market cap of $144.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $68.29 and its 200 day moving average is $70.94. Uber Technologies has a 12 month low of $40.09 and a 12 month high of $82.14.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.16. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total value of $32,965,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,656,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,245,746.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Tony West sold 28,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.67, for a total value of $1,978,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,851,103.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total transaction of $32,965,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,656,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,245,746.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,135,984 shares of company stock worth $78,213,297. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Uber Technologies

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $236,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 29,104 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after buying an additional 2,006 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 6,603 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 11,739 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 12,482 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 4,064 shares during the period. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.