Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Price Target Raised to $90.00

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Roth Mkm from $89.00 to $90.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on UBER. TD Cowen upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Melius Research assumed coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a hold rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $87.47.

Shares of Uber Technologies stock traded up $3.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.68. The stock had a trading volume of 14,788,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,273,799. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $143.51 billion, a PE ratio of 108.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.36. Uber Technologies has a 1 year low of $40.09 and a 1 year high of $82.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.94.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.16. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Uber Technologies will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total transaction of $32,965,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,656,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,245,746.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total transaction of $32,965,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,656,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,245,746.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Tony West sold 89,234 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total value of $6,083,974.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 124,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,518,750.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,135,984 shares of company stock worth $78,213,297. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PFG Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 374.6% in the 1st quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 63,450 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $4,885,000 after purchasing an additional 50,080 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 995,783 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $61,310,000 after acquiring an additional 24,059 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 51,341 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,161,000 after acquiring an additional 11,269 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,659,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 70.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 15,568 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 6,426 shares during the period. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

