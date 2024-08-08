Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Stock Price Up 7.9% on Strong Earnings

Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) rose 7.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $63.40 and last traded at $63.09. Approximately 20,662,367 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 9% from the average daily volume of 19,004,408 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.48.

The ride-sharing company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.16. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UBER. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Melius initiated coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total transaction of $35,955,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,266,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,046,257.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total transaction of $35,955,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,266,114 shares in the company, valued at $91,046,257.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total transaction of $1,230,562.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 206,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,541,962.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,135,984 shares of company stock valued at $78,213,297 in the last 90 days. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Uber Technologies

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PFG Investments LLC grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 374.6% in the 1st quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 63,450 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $4,885,000 after acquiring an additional 50,080 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 995,783 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $61,310,000 after acquiring an additional 24,059 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 51,341 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,161,000 after purchasing an additional 11,269 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $7,659,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 70.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 15,568 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $959,000 after buying an additional 6,426 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Stock Up 5.3 %

The company has a market cap of $144.20 billion, a PE ratio of 111.31, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.29 and its 200-day moving average is $70.94.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Featured Stories

