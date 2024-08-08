UBS Group Lowers LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) Price Target to $215.00

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $290.00 to $215.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.19% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. TD Cowen raised their price target on LPL Financial from $243.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on LPL Financial from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America raised LPL Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $268.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on LPL Financial from $326.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on LPL Financial from $313.00 to $273.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $279.30.

LPL Financial Price Performance

Shares of LPLA stock opened at $195.11 on Tuesday. LPL Financial has a 52-week low of $187.19 and a 52-week high of $289.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $257.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $260.32.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $0.22. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 52.14% and a net margin of 8.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.94 EPS. LPL Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that LPL Financial will post 15.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at LPL Financial

In related news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 5,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.31, for a total transaction of $1,574,288.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,546,624.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,141,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,625,446,000 after purchasing an additional 48,439 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 71.9% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,765,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $466,434,000 after purchasing an additional 738,509 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 33.2% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,103,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,586,000 after purchasing an additional 275,286 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 2.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 970,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $256,472,000 after purchasing an additional 23,890 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 19.8% in the first quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 927,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,011,000 after purchasing an additional 153,072 shares during the period. 95.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

Further Reading

