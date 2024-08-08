UBS Group Trims ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Target Price to $23.00

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at UBS Group from $25.00 to $23.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 48.48% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $30.19 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on ACAD

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of ACAD traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.49. 172,437 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,798,056. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.00. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $14.55 and a 52-week high of $32.59. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,539.00 and a beta of 0.38.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $241.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.95 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 0.21% and a negative return on equity of 0.41%. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 70.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,032 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases in the United States. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; and DAYBUE, a novel synthetic analog of the amino-terminal tripeptide of insulin-like growth factor 1 for treatment of Rett Syndrome.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.