UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH) Shares Sold by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lessened its position in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,794 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in UiPath were worth $517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in UiPath in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $165,749,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in UiPath by 5.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,217,936 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $911,741,000 after buying an additional 2,133,078 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in UiPath during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,267,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in UiPath during the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,543,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in UiPath by 122.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,132,984 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $28,143,000 after buying an additional 624,003 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on PATH. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of UiPath from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (down from $28.00) on shares of UiPath in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of UiPath from $28.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of UiPath from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of UiPath from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.06.

Shares of NYSE PATH traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.06. The company had a trading volume of 2,635,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,863,605. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.49. The company has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.19 and a beta of 0.86. UiPath Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.37 and a 12-month high of $27.87.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The healthcare company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). UiPath had a negative net margin of 6.41% and a negative return on equity of 2.97%. The business had revenue of $335.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.84 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that UiPath Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

