Ultra (UOS) Tops 1-Day Volume of $630,659.42

Ultra (UOS) traded up 7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. One Ultra token can now be bought for about $0.0850 or 0.00000137 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ultra has a market capitalization of $32.43 million and approximately $630,659.42 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ultra has traded down 5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,223.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $362.91 or 0.00583231 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $22.88 or 0.00036767 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.26 or 0.00071131 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001277 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00008201 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Ultra Token Profile

Ultra (UOS) is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 381,413,132 tokens. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ultra is ultra.io. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io.

Ultra Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 381,413,132.0695 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.08203869 USD and is up 1.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 62 active market(s) with $729,106.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

