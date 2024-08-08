UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) Hits New 12-Month High at $18.64

UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $18.64 and last traded at $18.59, with a volume of 68999 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on UMH Properties in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of UMH Properties in a research note on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of UMH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. William Blair reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of UMH Properties in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.50 target price on shares of UMH Properties in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

UMH Properties Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -126.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 6.82 and a current ratio of 6.82.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $60.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.84 million. UMH Properties had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 1.92%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that UMH Properties, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UMH Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently -573.33%.

Insider Activity at UMH Properties

In related news, CEO Samuel A. Landy sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $375,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,149,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,254,970.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael P. Landy bought 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.45 per share, for a total transaction of $72,615.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 341,796 shares in the company, valued at $5,280,748.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Samuel A. Landy sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $375,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,149,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,254,970.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UMH Properties

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its stake in UMH Properties by 843.9% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 382.8% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,711 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UMH Properties during the second quarter worth $71,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,856 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 1,440.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 7,391 shares during the period. 75.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About UMH Properties

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 135 manufactured home communities containing approximately 25,800 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan, Maryland, Alabama, South Carolina and Georgia.

