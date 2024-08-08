Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Purchased by CGN Advisors LLC

CGN Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 10.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,021 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 211.4% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 109 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on UNP shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $266.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $281.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.79.

Union Pacific Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded up $3.70 during trading on Thursday, reaching $240.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,444,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,301,206. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.05. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $199.33 and a fifty-two week high of $258.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $231.18 and its 200-day moving average is $239.20. The company has a market cap of $146.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.06.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.05 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 42.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.62%.

Insider Activity at Union Pacific

In other Union Pacific news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.59, for a total value of $875,887.68. Following the transaction, the president now owns 64,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,014,787.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

