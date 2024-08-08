Uniswap Price Hits $6.20 on Exchanges (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 4.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. One Uniswap token can now be purchased for approximately $6.20 or 0.00010098 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Uniswap has traded down 12.5% against the dollar. Uniswap has a total market capitalization of $3.72 billion and approximately $121.93 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000173 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00009528 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $61.04 or 0.00099364 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000200 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001630 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 50.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

UNI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,034,295 tokens. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 600,034,294.71 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 5.93290034 USD and is down -0.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1073 active market(s) with $111,243,072.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

