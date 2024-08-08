United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The insurance provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03), Zacks reports. United Fire Group had a negative return on equity of 2.63% and a negative net margin of 1.50%. The company had revenue of $301.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.27) earnings per share.

United Fire Group Stock Down 1.3 %

United Fire Group stock traded down $0.24 on Thursday, hitting $18.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,359. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.14. The firm has a market cap of $466.21 million, a P/E ratio of -26.71 and a beta of 0.38. United Fire Group has a one year low of $18.28 and a one year high of $25.55.

United Fire Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. United Fire Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -92.75%.

In other news, Director Christopher R. Drahozal sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.06, for a total value of $52,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 449,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,463,584.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 5.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered United Fire Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on United Fire Group from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday.

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance; and reinsurance coverage for property and casualty insurance. Its commercial lines include fire and allied lines, other liability, automobile, workers' compensation, fidelity and surety coverage, and other insurance products; and personal lines comprise automobile, and fire and allied lines coverage, including homeowners, as well as provides assumed reinsurance products.

