United Parcel Service, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.63 (NYSE:UPS)

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a dividend of 1.63 per share by the transportation company on Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.25%.

United Parcel Service has raised its dividend by an average of 17.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 15 consecutive years. United Parcel Service has a dividend payout ratio of 72.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect United Parcel Service to earn $9.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 72.2%.

United Parcel Service Trading Up 0.6 %

United Parcel Service stock opened at $124.08 on Thursday. United Parcel Service has a 1 year low of $123.12 and a 1 year high of $182.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $106.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $135.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.92.

Insider Activity

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.20). United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 35.27%. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that United Parcel Service will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William R. Johnson bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $128.61 per share, with a total value of $643,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,160 shares in the company, valued at $663,627.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on UPS shares. HSBC raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Baird R W upgraded shares of United Parcel Service to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $156.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.95.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading

