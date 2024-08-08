United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Shares Up 1.3% After Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) traded up 1.3% during trading on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $125.41 and last traded at $124.91. 677,745 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 4,267,025 shares. The stock had previously closed at $123.32.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.21%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 94.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $156.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. HSBC upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $175.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.95.

United Parcel Service Stock Up 1.5 %

The stock has a market cap of $107.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $135.54 and its 200 day moving average is $143.92.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 35.27% and a net margin of 5.87%. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director William R. Johnson purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $128.61 per share, for a total transaction of $643,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,627.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of United Parcel Service

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cullen Investment Group LTD. raised its position in United Parcel Service by 0.7% during the first quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. now owns 9,921 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 1.4% during the second quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,068 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in United Parcel Service by 2.2% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,212 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its position in United Parcel Service by 0.8% during the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 9,113 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 0.9% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,538 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading

