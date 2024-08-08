Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.81

Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.81 per share on Monday, November 4th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th.

Universal has raised its dividend by an average of 1.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 55 years.

Shares of UVV stock traded up $2.52 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $52.22. 188,332 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,877. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Universal has a 52 week low of $44.40 and a 52 week high of $67.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.80.

Universal ( NYSE:UVV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Universal had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The company had revenue of $770.86 million during the quarter.

Universal Corporation processes and supplies leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tobacco Operations; and Ingredients Operations. It is involved in the procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

