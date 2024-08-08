Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) Releases Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.010-0.110 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.220. The company issued revenue guidance of $98.0 million-$108.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $108.7 million.

Universal Electronics Stock Performance

Shares of UEIC traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.86. The stock had a trading volume of 25,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,577. Universal Electronics has a 12 month low of $7.02 and a 12 month high of $14.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.53.

Get Universal Electronics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UEIC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Universal Electronics in a report on Friday, May 3rd. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Universal Electronics from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 6th.

Universal Electronics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Universal Electronics Inc designs, develops, manufactures, ships, and supports control and sensor technology solutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company offers voice-enabled automatically-programmed universal two-way radio frequency, as well as infrared remote controls to video service providers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), retailers, and private label customers; wall-mount and handheld thermostat controllers and connected accessories for smart energy management systems to OEM customers, hotels, hospitality, and system integrators; proprietary and standards-based RF sensors for residential security, safety, and home automation applications; and integrated circuits on which its software and universal device control database is embedded to OEMs, video service providers, and private label customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.