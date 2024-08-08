Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.680-0.730 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.700. The company issued revenue guidance of $720.0 million-$730.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $724.6 million. Universal Technical Institute also updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Shares of UTI traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.17. 966,755 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 609,960. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $923.75 million, a PE ratio of 47.70, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.48. Universal Technical Institute has a one year low of $7.70 and a one year high of $19.79.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. Universal Technical Institute had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 3.82%. The business had revenue of $177.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Universal Technical Institute will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Universal Technical Institute from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and issued a $22.00 target price (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Universal Technical Institute currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.83.

In other Universal Technical Institute news, Director Loretta Lydia Sanchez sold 6,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total transaction of $95,703.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,712 shares in the company, valued at $208,696.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation, skilled trades, and healthcare education programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, UTI and Concorde. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute, Marine Mechanics Institute, NASCAR Technical Institute, and MIAT College of Technology.

