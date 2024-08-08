Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.680-0.730 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.700. The company issued revenue guidance of $720.0 million-$730.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $724.6 million. Universal Technical Institute also updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Universal Technical Institute Stock Up 1.5 %

Universal Technical Institute stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.17. The company had a trading volume of 966,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,960. Universal Technical Institute has a fifty-two week low of $7.70 and a fifty-two week high of $19.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $923.75 million, a P/E ratio of 47.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.32 and its 200-day moving average is $15.48.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $177.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.33 million. Universal Technical Institute had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 3.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Universal Technical Institute will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on UTI shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley restated a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target (up from $20.00) on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Barrington Research reissued an outperform rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research report on Wednesday. Northland Securities raised their target price on Universal Technical Institute from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Universal Technical Institute from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Loretta Lydia Sanchez sold 6,288 shares of Universal Technical Institute stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total value of $95,703.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,712 shares in the company, valued at $208,696.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 27.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Universal Technical Institute

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation, skilled trades, and healthcare education programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, UTI and Concorde. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute, Marine Mechanics Institute, NASCAR Technical Institute, and MIAT College of Technology.

