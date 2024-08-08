UWM (NYSE:UWMC) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02), Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $507.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS.

UWM Trading Up 3.7 %

NYSE:UWMC traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.47. The company had a trading volume of 2,489,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,624,207. UWM has a 1 year low of $4.49 and a 1 year high of $8.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.52 and a 200 day moving average of $7.03. The company has a market cap of $809.55 million, a P/E ratio of 284.00 and a beta of 1.63.

Get UWM alerts:

UWM Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. UWM’s payout ratio is 1,333.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of UWM from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on UWM from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research upped their price target on UWM from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on UWM from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on UWM from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.13.

View Our Latest Analysis on UWMC

UWM Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company offers mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for UWM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UWM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.