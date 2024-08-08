UWM (NYSE:UWMC) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02), Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $507.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS.
UWM Trading Up 3.7 %
NYSE:UWMC traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.47. The company had a trading volume of 2,489,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,624,207. UWM has a 1 year low of $4.49 and a 1 year high of $8.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.52 and a 200 day moving average of $7.03. The company has a market cap of $809.55 million, a P/E ratio of 284.00 and a beta of 1.63.
UWM Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. UWM’s payout ratio is 1,333.33%.
UWM Company Profile
UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company offers mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.
