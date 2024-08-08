Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 2,128 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,396 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,128 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ascent Group LLC increased its holdings in CSX by 559.7% during the 1st quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 58,779 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 49,869 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 3,241.9% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 235,304 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,158,000 after purchasing an additional 228,263 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 2.1% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 18,880 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Partners Group Holding AG lifted its position in shares of CSX by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 704,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,427,000 after purchasing an additional 149,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in CSX by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 723,344 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,078,000 after buying an additional 34,730 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

CSX Stock Performance

Shares of CSX traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $34.25. 8,375,097 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,846,253. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.02. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $29.03 and a twelve month high of $40.12. The company has a market cap of $66.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.20.

CSX Dividend Announcement

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. CSX had a net margin of 24.75% and a return on equity of 29.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. CSX’s payout ratio is 26.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CSX. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI raised shares of CSX to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of CSX in a report on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.80.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

