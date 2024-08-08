Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 13,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,062,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of United States Oil Fund as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of United States Oil Fund in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in United States Oil Fund by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United States Oil Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United States Oil Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of United States Oil Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $148,000.

United States Oil Fund Price Performance

Shares of USO traded up $0.67 on Thursday, reaching $75.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,009,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,683,207. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 0.10. United States Oil Fund LP has a 12-month low of $63.84 and a 12-month high of $83.41.

United States Oil Fund Profile

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

