Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 19.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,630 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CTSH. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $1,786,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $402,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 6,185 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 590 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Ravi Kumar Singisetti sold 6,728 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.66, for a total value of $495,584.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 46,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,419,812.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CTSH traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $73.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,759,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,150,501. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $36.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12-month low of $62.14 and a 12-month high of $80.27.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The information technology service provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on CTSH. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Monday, June 10th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.06.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

