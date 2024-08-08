Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,016 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,310 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSLR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Solar by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,257,053 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $2,068,991,000 after buying an additional 105,236 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its stake in First Solar by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,801,916 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $472,963,000 after purchasing an additional 279,719 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,454,499 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $422,861,000 after purchasing an additional 351,540 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in First Solar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $298,123,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,020,527 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $175,816,000 after acquiring an additional 16,756 shares during the last quarter. 92.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Solar alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FSLR. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of First Solar from $219.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on First Solar from $209.50 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on First Solar from $311.00 to $286.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Guggenheim decreased their price target on First Solar from $359.00 to $356.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of First Solar from $325.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Solar currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $275.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Solar

In related news, insider Caroline Stockdale sold 12,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $2,543,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,025 shares in the company, valued at $4,515,125. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard D. Chapman sold 7,264 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.95, for a total transaction of $1,808,372.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,599,038. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Caroline Stockdale sold 12,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $2,543,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,025 shares in the company, valued at $4,515,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,754 shares of company stock worth $11,926,437 in the last three months. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

First Solar Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FSLR traded up $4.37 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $213.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,700,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,528,444. The company has a market cap of $22.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.44. First Solar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.21 and a 12-month high of $306.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $240.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.23.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.56. First Solar had a return on equity of 17.73% and a net margin of 31.98%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.53 EPS for the current year.

First Solar Profile

(Free Report)

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.