Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,582 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $2,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HSY. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Hershey by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hershey by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Mount Lucas Management LP grew its position in Hershey by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 9,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Hershey by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. 57.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hershey alerts:

Insider Activity at Hershey

In other Hershey news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.93, for a total value of $274,395.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,535,723.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $867,450. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Edward Jones restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hershey in a report on Friday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Hershey from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Argus dropped their target price on shares of Hershey from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Hershey from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Hershey from $183.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on HSY

Hershey Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE HSY traded up $2.28 on Thursday, reaching $202.10. 1,014,837 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,854,554. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $192.88. The Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $178.82 and a 12 month high of $227.65. The company has a market cap of $40.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.36.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.17). Hershey had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 45.36%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 9.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $1.37 dividend. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Hershey’s payout ratio is 54.31%.

Hershey Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.