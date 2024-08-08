Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Grows Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 1,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 79 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,060 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,301 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Monolithic Power Systems

In related news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $852.51, for a total transaction of $2,131,275.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 64,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,333,014.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, EVP Saria Tseng sold 37,093 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $808.20, for a total value of $29,978,562.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,507,109.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $852.51, for a total value of $2,131,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,333,014.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,279 shares of company stock valued at $68,090,365 over the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MPWR. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $975.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $799.00 to $918.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $800.00 to $880.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $715.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $882.30.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Up 11.4 %

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock traded up $86.48 on Thursday, hitting $843.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 860,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,612. The company has a market capitalization of $41.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.11. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $392.10 and a 52-week high of $891.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $811.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $731.66.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.10. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 20.63%. The company had revenue of $507.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 59.59%.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

