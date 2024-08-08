Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $222,000 Stock Position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 462 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DKNG. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in DraftKings in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new position in DraftKings in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in DraftKings in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in DraftKings by 140.2% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 37.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DKNG stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $30.54. 7,764,140 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,940,606. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $26.55 billion, a PE ratio of -25.54 and a beta of 1.81. DraftKings Inc. has a one year low of $25.41 and a one year high of $49.57.

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 49.31% and a negative net margin of 9.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of DraftKings in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on DraftKings from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (down previously from $50.00) on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Monday. Benchmark cut their target price on DraftKings from $52.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on DraftKings from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.25.

In other news, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.59, for a total value of $8,718,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,668,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,339,704.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Paul Liberman sold 668,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.83, for a total value of $25,972,998.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 205,962 shares in the company, valued at $7,997,504.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.59, for a total value of $8,718,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,668,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,339,704.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,183,546 shares of company stock valued at $46,745,617 over the last 90 days. 51.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

