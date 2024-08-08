Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $382,000 Stock Holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 46.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,164 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 124 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 3,700.0% during the second quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 152 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 103.0% during the first quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 134 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Price Performance

Old Dominion Freight Line stock traded up $2.85 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $196.00. 2,509,674 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,640,099. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a twelve month low of $165.49 and a twelve month high of $227.80. The company has a market cap of $42.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $184.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $199.19.

Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Dividend

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 30.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 18.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $196.00 target price (down from $225.00) on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Baird R W raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $190.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.78.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

