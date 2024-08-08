Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 360 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in NiSource were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of NiSource by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank lifted its position in shares of NiSource by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 53,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NiSource by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 13,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of NiSource by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 4,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of NiSource by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at NiSource

In other news, SVP Melanie B. Berman sold 3,742 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total transaction of $104,626.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $558,584.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of NiSource in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of NiSource from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on NiSource from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on NiSource from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.83.

NiSource Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE NI traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $31.06. 3,718,985 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,259,206. NiSource Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.86 and a 1 year high of $32.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. NiSource had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that NiSource Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

NiSource Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. NiSource’s payout ratio is 69.28%.

NiSource Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

