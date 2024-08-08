Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 539 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,496 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $1,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of YUM. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Yum! Brands by 24.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,012,969 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,022,648,000 after purchasing an additional 5,607,517 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,121,611 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,512,561,000 after buying an additional 3,470,883 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,669,356 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,033,906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362,813 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 2.1% in the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 5,939,663 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $823,534,000 after acquiring an additional 121,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $331,831,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Yum! Brands news, insider Scott Catlett sold 5,994 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total value of $848,151.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,889 shares in the company, valued at $4,936,793.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 6,961 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.02, for a total value of $912,030.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,381 shares in the company, valued at $21,275,158.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Catlett sold 5,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total value of $848,151.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,889 shares in the company, valued at $4,936,793.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,089 shares of company stock worth $3,693,505 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Yum! Brands Trading Up 0.5 %

Yum! Brands stock traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $137.10. 1,332,118 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,998,178. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.53 and a twelve month high of $143.20. The company has a market cap of $38.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $132.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.13.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.02. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 21.96% and a negative return on equity of 18.90%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 15th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to purchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

YUM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Yum! Brands from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.00.

Yum! Brands Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

