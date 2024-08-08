Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,987 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $1,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lennar by 484.0% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar in the first quarter worth $32,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lennar during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lennar in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Mark Sustana sold 9,176 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.88, for a total transaction of $1,512,938.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,764,707.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Mark Sustana sold 9,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.88, for a total value of $1,512,938.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,768 shares in the company, valued at $2,764,707.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Executive Vice Preident Jeffrey Joseph McCall sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.11, for a total value of $1,701,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,179,979.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,176 shares of company stock worth $4,841,039 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LEN traded up $2.62 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $169.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,255,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,161,957. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Lennar Co. has a 1 year low of $102.90 and a 1 year high of $182.53. The company has a market capitalization of $46.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.15.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 17th. The construction company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.57 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 15.93%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 14.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.60%.

LEN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush raised Lennar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Lennar from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $183.00 target price on shares of Lennar in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $164.00 price target (down from $174.00) on shares of Lennar in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.13.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

