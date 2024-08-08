Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Sells 1,356 Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,839 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,356 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 13.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,403 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new position in Alaska Air Group during the second quarter worth about $81,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Alaska Air Group by 31.7% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,602 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alaska Air Group during the second quarter worth about $408,000. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in Alaska Air Group by 4.1% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,966,594 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $170,533,000 after acquiring an additional 155,403 shares during the period. 81.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

Alaska Air Group Price Performance

Shares of ALK traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $34.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,445,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,203,648. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.92. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.75 and a 1-year high of $47.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alaska Air Group ( NYSE:ALK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.19. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.60.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ALK

Alaska Air Group Profile

(Free Report)

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.