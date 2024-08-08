Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Sells 145 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $2,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Elevance Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Elevance Health

In other Elevance Health news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $531.52, for a total value of $400,234.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,647,610.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $531.52, for a total value of $400,234.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,647,610.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gail Boudreaux sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.98, for a total value of $17,033,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,478,674.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,058 shares of company stock valued at $17,588,116. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

ELV traded up $5.38 during trading on Thursday, hitting $526.52. The stock had a trading volume of 611,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,057,191. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $529.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $519.12. The firm has a market cap of $122.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Elevance Health, Inc. has a one year low of $431.38 and a one year high of $555.35.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $10.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.99 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $43.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.99 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 3.89%. The company’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.25 EPS for the current year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ELV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Elevance Health from $628.00 to $631.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $649.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Elevance Health in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $643.00 price target on the stock. Baird R W raised Elevance Health to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $530.00 target price (down from $646.00) on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Elevance Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $604.29.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

Featured Stories

