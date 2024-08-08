Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Sells 181 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 181 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the first quarter worth $27,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 164.0% during the 4th quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 90.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 10,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.72, for a total transaction of $1,128,784.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,127 shares in the company, valued at $7,792,172.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CCI stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $110.91. The stock had a trading volume of 2,215,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,452,028. The business has a 50-day moving average of $101.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $48.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.66 and a beta of 0.83. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.72 and a 52-week high of $119.50.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. Crown Castle had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.64%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 195.63%.

CCI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus lowered shares of Crown Castle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Crown Castle from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Crown Castle from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $126.00 price objective (up from $124.00) on shares of Crown Castle in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.20.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

