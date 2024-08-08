Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Sells 2,276 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,276 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $1,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KHC. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 83.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,709,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,388,000 after purchasing an additional 3,961,872 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 346.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,520,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,799,000 after buying an additional 1,179,863 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 56.7% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,840,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,929,000 after buying an additional 1,027,636 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the first quarter valued at about $25,298,000. Finally, Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP grew its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 34.7% during the first quarter. Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP now owns 2,616,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,541,000 after buying an additional 674,436 shares during the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KHC traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $35.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,194,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,082,207. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.25. The Kraft Heinz Company has a one year low of $30.68 and a one year high of $38.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.53.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.55 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 7.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.87%.

Insider Activity at Kraft Heinz

In other Kraft Heinz news, insider Cory Onell sold 4,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $146,736.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 143,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,182,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KHC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.58.

Read Our Latest Research Report on KHC

Kraft Heinz Profile

(Free Report)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.