Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Sells 3,545 Shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 46.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,545 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 7,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 5,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 17,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 4,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Ion Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 6,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF stock traded up $2.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $93.77. The stock had a trading volume of 154,001 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.73.

About Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

