Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Sells 416 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 416 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 2,202.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 168,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,439,000 after purchasing an additional 161,426 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,633,000. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 5,087,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,985,000 after purchasing an additional 112,351 shares in the last quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,486,000. Finally, Partners Capital Investment Group LLP lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 323,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,385,000 after purchasing an additional 27,773 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ ESGE traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $33.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 447,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 795,090. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.67. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a 1 year low of $29.12 and a 1 year high of $35.22. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.75.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a $0.2495 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (ESGE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies from emerging market economies. Stocks are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics while maintaining similar investment risk\u002Freturn of the market.

