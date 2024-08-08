Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Trims Position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV – Free Report) by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,414 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IDV. Vicus Capital boosted its stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 24,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 3,249 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 57,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 669,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,747,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,622,000.

Shares of BATS IDV traded up $0.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $28.11. 330,064 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.16. iShares International Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $30.57 and a 1 year high of $35.93.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

