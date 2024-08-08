Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of -1.550 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.570. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.6 billion-$1.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.6 billion.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on VVV. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Valvoline in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Valvoline from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Valvoline in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. They set an overweight rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $44.75.

Get Valvoline alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Valvoline

Valvoline Stock Up 2.9 %

Valvoline stock traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $39.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,875,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,220,325. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.66 and a beta of 1.43. Valvoline has a 12-month low of $29.15 and a 12-month high of $48.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.18.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.04). Valvoline had a return on equity of 136.59% and a net margin of 11.78%. The business had revenue of $421.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. Valvoline’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Valvoline will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valvoline Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.