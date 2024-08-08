Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Shares Acquired by Simplicity Wealth LLC

Simplicity Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 37,758 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 563 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CGN Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 7,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Atmos Advisory LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Atmos Advisory LLC now owns 44,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,287,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the period. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,079,000. Apella Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 282,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,717,000 after purchasing an additional 15,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 21,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727 shares during the period.

VSS traded up $1.88 on Thursday, hitting $115.79. The company had a trading volume of 241,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,503. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $118.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.38. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $99.03 and a 1 year high of $122.74. The firm has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.86.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

