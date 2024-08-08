Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC lowered its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 141,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,856 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $6,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 81.3% in the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.65 on Thursday, hitting $48.56. The company had a trading volume of 3,230,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,286,745. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.43. The company has a market cap of $127.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $41.48 and a 52 week high of $51.68.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

