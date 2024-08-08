Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) Shares Bought by CGN Advisors LLC

CGN Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 796 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MGK. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $35,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 3,121.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 89,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,769,000 after acquiring an additional 87,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 2.9 %

MGK stock traded up $8.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $294.65. 715,377 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 340,907. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.92 and a beta of 1.28. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $218.10 and a 52 week high of $330.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $310.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $292.01.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

