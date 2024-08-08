Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Position Cut by CGN Advisors LLC

CGN Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSEARCA VO traded up $4.93 during trading on Thursday, reaching $244.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 563,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,094. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $194.79 and a 1-year high of $254.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $244.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $242.07.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

