Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Purchased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 58,597 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $8,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $19,208,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,010,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 12,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 21,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $1.89 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $154.65. 57,658 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 354,594. The stock has a market cap of $16.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $123.92 and a 12-month high of $160.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.89.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

