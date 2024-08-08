Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 21,171,981 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,179% from the previous session’s volume of 1,655,788 shares.The stock last traded at $46.60 and had previously closed at $46.84.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.35.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.151 per share. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp raised its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 79,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,669,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 50,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Security Financial Services INC. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 27,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

