Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 21,171,981 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,179% from the previous session’s volume of 1,655,788 shares.The stock last traded at $46.60 and had previously closed at $46.84.
Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Down 0.2 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.35.
Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.151 per share. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF
Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).
